Dems: The Early Line

It’s really way too early to say much about the Democratic presidential field for 2020, since just about everybody seems to be planning to run. If you thought the GOP 2016 debate scheme was chaotic, just wait till the Democrats try to figure out how to do debates that don’t run into identity politics minefields. I mean, do you want to see what happens when you put Kamala Harris on the secondary “kids table” debate stage along with Mayor Gil Garcetti when she’s only polling at 3 percent? Good luck with that.

But even though it is too early, there are polls! And since the most basic trick of the game these days is to take a poll or survey, call it “data,” and then claim it is “news.” Don’t call it “fake news”—call it “silicon-enhanced news.” (Because so many polls these days are done through the internet rather than by telephone. What comparison did you think I meant?)

Quinnipiac has a poll out today of the leading prospects for the Democrats in 2020, and here is the summary:

American voters give former Vice President Joseph Biden a 53 – 33 percent favorability rating, topping President Donald Trump’s negative 40 – 56 percent favorability rating and besting a list of possible 2020 Democratic presidential contenders, according to a Quinnipiac University National Poll released today. Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has the highest unfavorable score on the list, a negative 32 – 61 percent favorability. . .

Pause here for a tall cup of schadenfreude, with big whipped cream topping. Okay, carry on:

A divided 44 – 42 percent favorability for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, including 74 – 13 percent among Democrats and 57 – 29 percent among voters 18 to 34 years old;

24 – 20 percent for Texas U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, with 55 percent who haven’t heard enough about him to form an opinion;

Negative 30 – 37 percent for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren ;

; 22 – 26 percent for New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, with 51 percent who haven’t heard enough;

Negative 22 – 32 percent for former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg ;

; A divided 20 – 22 percent for California Sen. Kamala Harris, with 57 percent who haven’t heard enough;

14 – 17 percent for New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, with 68 percent who haven’t heard enough;

12 – 9 percent for Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, with 77 percent who haven’t heard enough.

I suspect that an IQ test instead of a DNA test would have worked out even worse for Warren. I’m not sure why Bloomberg is underwater by 10 points. And I can only assume that the rest of the potential field (Deval Patrick? Tom Steyer?) aren’t reported because no one knows who they are. Yet.