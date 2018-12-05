Flynn’s fate

The Special Counsel has filed a sentencing memo and addendum in advance of the sentencing of Michael Flynn on the false statements charge to which he pleaded guilty way back when. I have embedded the 13-page document that is available only in heavily redacted form below.

The Special Counsel recommends no incarceration for Flynn. He commends Flynn for his cooperation. His cooperation is ongoing. At page 1 the addendum cites Flynn’s assistance in the Special Counsel’s investigation of coordination between the Trump campaign officials and the Russian government, but the substance of Flynn’s cooperation is redacted.

Flynn sat for 19 interviews with prosecutors in addition to providing documents. Details of a separate criminal investigation in which he has assisted prosecutors were redacted. The Special Counsel asserts that Flynn’s “early cooperation was particularly valuable because he was one of the few people with long-term and firsthand insight regarding events and issues under investigation” by Mueller’s team.

News stories help refresh and put the sentencing document in context. You may want to have a look at the Examiner’s “Not done yet? Mueller hails former Trump adviser Flynn’s help ‘with several ongoing investigations,'” Politico’s “Mueller: Flynn gave ‘substantial assistance’ to probe, deserves little to no prison” and the New York Times’s “Flynn Was a Key Cooperator and Deserves Little Prison Time, Mueller Team Says.”

For good close readings of the sentencing document I recommend Gregg Jarrett, “Muller strikes out…” (FOX News) and Byron York (Washington Examiner), “From fishy beginning, Mueller case against Michael Flynn nears end with no jail recommendation.” York captures the continuing mysteries that inhere in this story.

The Special Counsel s Sentencing Memo for Former by Scott Johnson on Scribd