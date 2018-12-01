George H.W. Bush, RIP: One More Thing

Scott wrote here about our professional encounter with President Bush two years after he left office. My wife reminded me that we also had a more personal encounter with President Bush around 1999 or 2000. He was the speaker at Center of the American Experiment’s Annual Dinner that year. At one point he made his way past a line of people that included my wife and some or all of my children. He spotted my youngest daughter, then around four years old, and walked over to shake her hand:

The moment had no particular significance except as one more instance of President Bush’s kindness and personal generosity. Then again, perhaps it did: that daughter is currently Chairman of the Minnesota College Republicans. So maybe meeting President Bush contributed to her belief that politics isn’t such a bad thing to be involved in.