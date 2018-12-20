House passes First Step

As expected, the House passed First Step, the leniency legislation for federal felons, by a vote of 358-36. Here are the House members, all Republicans, who voted against the jailbreak, in defiance of White House arm-twisting, threats from leadership over committee assignments, and big money interests like the Koch Brothers:

Ralph Abraham (LA)

Robert Aderholt (AL)

Brian Babin (TX)

Andy Biggs (AZ)

Mo Brooks (AL)

Ken Buck (CO)

Bradley Byrne (AL)

John Carter (TX)

Michael Cloud (TX)

Sean Duffy (WI)

Louis Gohmert (TX)

Paul Gosar (AZ)

George Holding (NC)

Clay Higgins (LA)

Richard Hudson (NC)

Steve King (IA)

David Kustoff (TN)

Doug Lamalfa (CA)

Kenny Marchant (TX)

Markwayne Mullin (OK)

Ralph Norman (SC)

Steven Palazzo (MS)

Gary Palmer (AL)

Steven Pearce (NM)

Bill Posey (FL)

Tom Rice (SC)

Martha Roby (AL)

Mike Rogers (AL)

Todd Rokita (IN)

David Rouzer (NC)

Mark Sanford (SC)

Adrian Smith (NE)

Adrian Smith (MO)

Randy Weber (TX)

Joe Wilson (SC)

Don Young (AK)

The remaining House Republicans will share responsibility with the Democrats for the crimes committed by felons who would have been in prison but for First Step. Many of these crimes will be heinous. Some may resemble the ones Willie Horton committed (kidnapping, assault with deadly weapon, and rape) when he was out of jail on a weekend pass.