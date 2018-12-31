Ilhan Omar, Times style (2)

Sheryl Gay Stolberg’s New York Times profile of Ilhan Omar (accessible here on Outline) appears to exist in two versions. I have written Ms. Stolberg to pose one more question:

Dear Sheryl: When I use Outline to read your [profile of Ilhan Omar], it carries the sentence: “And at home in Minnesota, Ms. Omar has been dogged by specious rumors that she briefly married her brother for immigration purposes — which she called ‘absurd and offensive’…”

In the Times’s online version of the story, however, this sentence reads: “And at home in Minnesota, Ms. Omar has been dogged by claims that she briefly married her brother for immigration purposes — which she called ‘absurd and offensive’….”

Is the first sentence the version that appears in the hard copy or some other version of your story? If so, will you please let me know on what grounds you determined that the “rumors” are “specious”?

UPDATE: I am advised that the online version of the story is what appears in the newspaper.