Is it something he said? (3)

John Lavinksy is the senior counsel to Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz. Following up on Richard Pollock’s Daily Caller report, I sought comment on the November 19 FBI raid conducted on whistleblower Dennis Nathan Cain. Mr. Lavinsky courteously returned my calls this afternoon and responded to my questions, as he did to Pollock’s, with no comment. He also apologized for not getting back to me on Friday, explaining that he hadn’t received my message. He indicated that if the Inspector General had a comment for public consumption in the future he would get back to me.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley has followed up with Horowitz directly. By letter dated November 30 he has asked Horowitz for an update on the facts set forth in Pollock’s story by December 12. I have embedded a copy of Senator Grassley’s letter (with telephone number redacted) below.

The matter falls within the committee’s jurisdiction. Senator Grassley is on the case. He should have more luck than than I did obtaining a substantive response from the Inspector General.

2018-11-30 CEG to DOJ IG (Clinton Foundation Uranium One) by Scott Johnson on Scribd