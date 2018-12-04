Posted on December 4, 2018 by Scott Johnson in FBI, Media

Is it something he said? (4)

We have been following Richard Pollock’s Daily Caller story reporting the FBI raid on the domicile of whistleblower Dennis Nathan Cain. Cain was scheduled to appear last night along with his attorney on Sean Hannity’s FOX News show. I flagged Cain’s tweet announcing the segment in part 2 of this series of posts. Breaking news in the form of President Bush’s death interceded to bump the scheduled segment with Cain last night. No word yet on whether the bumped segment has been or will be rescheduled, but at least it wasn’t something he said.

