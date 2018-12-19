James Comey, cont’d

Former FBI Director James Comey appeared on Monday for a second day of testimony before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees. The 173-page transcript was made public yesterday afternoon. I have embedded it below.

I noted Comey’s first day of testimony last week in “Comey doesn’t know and can’t recall.” I made a related point in “A Comey contradiction.”

The 2016 presidential election produced an unexpected outcome. In its aftermath James Comey was the canny engineer of the Mueller Switch Project. All is proceeding as he had desired and anticipated.

One has to wonder if we will ever understand the deep wrongdoing perpetrated by the FBI in the election of 2016. We won’t if James Comey has anything to do about it. He is a law unto himself. Mount Rushmore is too small to honor the likes of James Comey.

CNN highlights a few of the areas of interest covered in Comey’s testimony. Comey is a recalcitrant and unilluminating witness.

James Comey Congressional I… by on Scribd