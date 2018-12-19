James Comey, Crooked Cop

James Comey testified before the House Judiciary and Oversight and Reform committees yesterday. He was his usual smarmy, partisan, dishonest self. A couple of tweets by Congressmen who witnessed his testimony sum it up:

Yes, this is the real transcript of my exchange with Jim Comey. No, I didn’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/bRc4U2Tda4 — John Ratcliffe (@RepRatcliffe) December 19, 2018 And this:

1/24/17: FBI interviews Gen. Flynn. 3 days later: Comey has dinner w/ the President. They discuss Flynn BUT Comey doesn’t tell @POTUS that Flynn lied to VP and FBI. Why? If the National Security Advisor is misleading the VP and FBI, shouldn’t the Commander in Chief be told? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 18, 2018

James Comey is a bent cop. Nothing more, and–to be fair–there really isn’t anything less.