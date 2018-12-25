Send In Your Questions

Tomorrow afternoon after all the eggnog wears off, we’re going to be reuniting the Beatles: John, Paul, George and Ringo, Scott, and I will be taping a special year-end Power Line Show podcast, and we’re going to be joined as well by Susan Vass, aka “Ammo Grrrll,” and maybe for a few minutes by our tech genius Joe Malchow between changing planes flying across the country.

We have a couple of reader requests that we’ll cover, but feel free to post any questions or issues you’d like us to take up in the comment thread below, or to our comment line if you don’t do Disqus or Bisquick or whatever comment system we now use here. We’ll also do some year-in-review material (such as our favorite fake news story of the year), and predictions for 2019.