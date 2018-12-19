Starting To Do Your Christmas Shopping?

If, like me, you are just beginning to think about what to get friends and family for Christmas–or, equally, if you are almost done shopping and are looking for the last perfect gift–here is an idea: Ammo Grrrll’s compendium of her Power Line columns, plus brand new material, available at Amazon as Ammo Grrrll Hits The Target: A Humorist’s Friday Columns From Power Line (Volume 1). Volume 1 covers Ammo Grrrll’s columns from 2014-2015. In other words, the ones that made her famous.

