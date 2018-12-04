Starting to Look a Lot Like Christmas

Want some holiday cheer, especially after the dispiriting mid-term elections? Check out of these delightfully droll news headlines:

John Kerry Not Ruling Out 2020 Bid for President Former Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday did not rule out running for president in 2020, keeping his name among a growing list of prospective candidates vying to be the Democratic nominee. . . “Am I going to think about it? Yeah, I’m going to think about it,” he continued.

Could we really get so lucky as this? Especially along with the prospect of Hillary 4.0:

Hillary Will Run Again Get ready for Hillary Clinton 4.0. More than 30 years in the making, this new version of Mrs. Clinton, when she runs for president in 2020, will come full circle—back to the universal-health-care-promoting progressive firebrand of 1994. True to her name, Mrs. Clinton will fight this out until the last dog dies. She won’t let a little thing like two stunning defeats stand in the way of her claim to the White House.

And if that wasn’t enough good cheer:

Bernie Sanders Eyes ‘Bigger’ 2020 Presidential Run BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — An insurgent underdog no more, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is laying the groundwork to launch a bigger presidential campaign than his first, as advisers predict he would open the 2020 Democratic presidential primary season as a political powerhouse.

Meanwhile:

Kamala Harris: I Will Decide on 2020 Run ‘Over the Holiday’ Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., said she intends to make a decision a 2020 run for the White House over the holidays. Harris told MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski at the Know Your Value conference Saturday that whether she runs for president in 2020 will “be a family decision.” “And over the holiday, I will make that decision with my family,” she said, according to Politico.

Gee, the suspense is killing me. I wonder what she will decide?

And the hits keep coming:

Beto O’Rourke Seen as Top Contender in 2020: Poll Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) is considered one of the top Democratic contenders for the White House in 2020 even among more well-known potential hopefuls, according to a Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released exclusively to The Hill.

How about an O’Rourke-Ocasio-Cortez ticket?

Unfortunately, there is always a Scrooge or Grinch at Christmas:

Michael Avenatti Won’t Run for President in 2020 Michael Avenatti said Tuesday he no longer plans to run for president. “After consultation with my family and at their request, I have decided not to seek the Presidency of the United States in 2020,” he said in a statement. “I do not make this decision lightly — I make it out of respect for my family. But for their concerns, I would run,” he said.

Chaser for today:

One Million Viagra Pills Stockpiled in UK Over Fears of Hard Brexit One million Viagra pills are being stockpiled over fears of a hard Brexit .As the UK hurtles towards crashing out of the EU with no deal next March, some businesses are preparing for the worst.

I’ve always said you should call your doctor if your hard Brexit lasts longer than four hours. Of if, like 77-year-old Bernie Sanders, you plan on a “bigger” presidential campaign.