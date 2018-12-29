Thanks for the memories, Nikki

As it turns out, Nikki Haley was one of President Trump’s most inspired appointments. Serving as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, she has performed admirably in the administration’s great undoing of toxic Obama administration policies. As she is leaves office, the Free Beacon’s David Rutz has compiled a supercuts video with glimpses of Ambassador Haley’s greatest hits. Rutz summarizes her tenure: “For two years, she faced down Israel-bashing, led a global sanctions regime against North Korea, stood tall against the Russians, and provided a strong voice of moral, forceful American leadership in the world.” The video is enough to give us a warm and fuzzy feeling as we prepare for the trials that await us in 2019.
"Arise and take our stand for freedom as in the olden time." Winston Churchill
"Proclaim Liberty throughout All the land unto All the Inhabitants Thereof." Inscription on the Liberty Bell
