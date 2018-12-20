The Keane critique

I recoil when I hear Senator Rand Paul’s praise of President Trump’s decision to withdraw our forces from Syria. It follows directly from Paul’s old-fashioned isolationism.

By contrast with Paul, General Jack Keane is a serious man and a formidable analyst of national security issues. He addressed the Trump’s decision in conversation with Trish Regan on FOX Business Network last night. Mediaite’s Josh Feldman reports on it in “Fox News Analyst Ret. Gen. Jack Keane: Trump Syria Decision a ‘Serious Strategic Mistake’” (Fox video below).

I think Keane’s critique is correct. The New York Post’s Benny Avni provides additional background and context in “The Syria withdraw[a]l may be Trump’s biggest blunder to date” (a column that is deeper than the headline suggests). Whether or not Keane’s critique is correct, Keane deserves to be heard on the merits.