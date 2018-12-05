The Power Line Show, Ep. 100: Historians in Cars—Andrew Roberts on History and Churchill

Many of you have likely seen or heard of Jerry Seinfeld’s video series “Comedians in Cars,” and for this episode of the Power Line Show I decided to emulate it with “Historians in Cars.” But not just any historian. I got to take the great Andrew Roberts for a car ride in the Bay Area this week. (Thanks to those Power Line readers who braved the lunacy of the Berkeley campus to come hear Andrew’s terrific lecture Monday night.) As everyone knows, Andrew Roberts has just released Churchill: Walking With Destiny, which as we noted the New York Times (along with several other prominent publications) has called “the best one-volume biography of Churchill ever written.” The brief video excerpt below talks about Andrew’s truly extraordinary productivity as a writer, as he describes his grueling writing practices.

I was able to wash the sound through a special sound editing program that Joe Malchow recommended to remove a lot of the road noise, so the podcast sound is much better than this video clip. And needless to say, if you haven’t already, go buy Andrew’s book. It’s really good.

The bumper music this week is highly appropriate: “Fools Overture” by the 1970s progressive rock group Supertramp, which features a few sentences from Churchill’s “fight on the beaches” speech of June 4, 1940, and the lyrics by Supertramp keyboardist and lead singer Roger Hodgson evoke those epic times, though perhaps a bit obscure on some points.

