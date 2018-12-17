The Power Line Show, Ep. 101: A Holiday Doubleheader

These days the Power Line Podcast emulates major league baseball and seldom offers doubleheaders with two guest interviews, but this week we thought it worked to consider the specific question of whether Trump’s payments to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal are in fact campaign finance violation, and then catch up briefly with Yuval Levin to revisit some of his themes from his pre-Trump book Our Fractured Republic.

I know the media and Democrats think the Mueller investigation needs more cowbell, but what is really needs is a good campaign finance lawyer. And lo and behold, we have one handy at Power Line. But scroll the show because I’d best let her introduce herself, and then let you marvel at how I take my life into my hands by interrupting her. In any case, explore the ambiguities of this particular question with us. It is not as simple as the media make it out. (Anyone remember the John Edwards prosecution, for example?)

As usual, listen or download the show at the window below, or from our hosts at Ricochet. Your mileage may vary, but you’ll get better mileage if you subscribe to Power Line in iTunes (and leave a 5-star review, please!), or by RSS feed.