Trump’s tangled (campaign finance) web

Andrew McCarthy has a deep reading of the 40-page sentencing memo filed filed by New York prosecutors in the campaign finance case against Michael Cohen. Reading the memo with a trained eye, Andy explains “Why Trump is likely to be indicted by Manhattan US Attorney.” I posted the memo and summarized it in Cohen can and cant (1)” Andy goes much further than I was able to in making out the coming case against Trump that is to be inferred from the memo.

Reading the memo, I commented, “Oh, what a tangled web we weave…” That may be the only salient point in my summary. McCarthy draws out the picture that is in the process of assembly by the prosecutors.