When Judge Sullivan hears about this…

Yesterday DHS Secretary Nielsen announced an administrative reform of the enraging asylum scam that is aided and abetted by the Democrats (video below). RCP has posted video along with the transcript of an excerpt of her announcement in testimony to Congress yesterday. “Aliens trying to game the system to get into our country illegally will no longer be able to disappear into the United States, where many skip their court dates,” she said. “Instead, they will wait for an immigration court decision while they are in Mexico.”

The New York Times covers this story “U.S. Will Send Migrants Back to Mexico as They Wait on Asylum Claims.” I have embedded the Times video below. The Times story quotes from a pointed statement by Secretary Nielsen: “‘Catch and release’ will be replaced with ‘catch and return.’” Heads explode all over the world.

Secretary Nielsen cited a provision of section 235 of the Immigration and Nationality Act as authority for this reform. The DHS press release gives some some useful background. I cannot follow the path to this reform in that tangled provision. I can only say let it be and please, don’t tell Judge Sullivan.

To be continued, I’m sure.