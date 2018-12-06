White like her

There are a few levels of Schadenfreude to be had in Astead Herndon’s New York Times story “Elizabeth Warren Stands by DNA Test. But Around Her, Worries Abound.” Warren’s absurd promotion of test results that contradicted her claim to Native American ancestry has somehow gone missing from the Times story. The Times story is amazing and laughable in its own way, but it represents our dystopian future.

The Times story is itself illustrative of the absurd racialism that has returned to control the Democratic Party and its media adjunct. The Times story presents the intellectual crosscurrents — to use a neutral term — roiling the Democratic Party. Even though they contradict each other, each is presented as the effectual truth of the matter. Thesis: Race is all-important. Antithesis: Race, like sex, is a social construct. If you challenge either thesis or antithesis, get ready for the Two Minutes Hate from the Democrats and their media adjunct.

What is the synthesis? I’m not sure. Whatever it is, it’s not this: “[A]ll men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” Avowing that proposition with conviction is just about enough to get you killed.