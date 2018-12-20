Posted on December 20, 2018 by John Hinderaker in Media Bias

Worst Media Moments of 2018

2018 was the year when the liberal media officially went around the bend. Our friends at Grabien have compiled this video, which they bill as the 18 most mortifying media moments of 2018. It is a good collection. All I can say is, it could have been a lot longer:

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line