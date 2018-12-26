David Rutz must have shed more brain cells than I can afford to lose in compiling his latest video supercuts mashup delivering “The worst of MSNBC in 2018.” Here we have ignorance on parade, proudly and persistently displayed, by highly paid talking heads. We have a sort of frenzy or mania feeding and feeding on the news of the moment. It would not serve their interests to get a grip or to help their viewers to get a grip. On the contrary. To be continued in 2019…

Quotable quote: “People would be foolish to underestimate Michael Avenatti.”