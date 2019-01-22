A Pattern Emerges

Is Nathan Phillips, the American Indian who tried to intimidate Covington Catholic students by banging a drum in their faces, an anti-Catholic bigot? That’s how it looks. It turns out that the day after the March For Life, Phillips and a gang of followers tried to disrupt a service at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington:

While chanting and playing ceremonial drums, a group of Native American rights activists reportedly led by Nathan Phillips attempted Jan. 19 to enter Washington, D.C.’s Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception during a Saturday evening Mass. The group of 20 demonstrators was stopped by shrine security as it tried to enter the church during its 5:15 pm Vigil Mass, according to a shrine security guard on duty during the Mass. “It was really upsetting,” the guard told CNA. “There were about twenty people trying to get in, we had to lock the doors and everything.” The guard said the incident was a disappointment during a busy and joyful weekend for the shrine. “We had hundreds and hundreds of people from all over the country come here to celebrate life, to celebrate each other together. That a protest tried to come inside during Mass was really the worst.”

Phillips’ attempted invasion of the Basilica was much like his invasion of the group of Covington Catholic kids who were minding their own business, waiting for a bus.

Video footage showed one supporter saying that the group had gathered at the shrine to listen to Phillips, and to hold the Catholic Church “accountable” for the alleged actions of the Covington Catholic students and for the “colonial violence that the Catholic Church reproduces every day.” A photograph attached to the post shows Phillips addressing the group outside the shrine.

There you have it. Bigotry was indeed on display at the March For Life, and after. It came from the blacks who harassed the Covington Catholic kids for over an hour, calling them “faggots” and worse, and from Nathan Phillips, who attacked Catholics wherever he found them. Against this background of bigotry, the Covington Catholic kids are to be commended for keeping their cool and smiling through it all.