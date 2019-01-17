A word from Bret Stephens

New York Times columnist Bret Stephens has responded to my post “It started in January 2017” with the following message, which I am pleased to post essentially verbatim:

Dear Scott,

I noticed your piece based on my interview with Gadi Eisenkot. Your entire premise is mistaken. I asked him directly if Trump’s election had anything to do with the change in policy. He categorically denied it. The change in strategy was long in the works and the result of Iran’s increasing assertiveness in Syria, not the result of the US election. Had it been otherwise, I would have said so in my column.

This is a note for the record. Since I know you take journalistic accuracy seriously, I trust you will correct and amend your post accordingly.

Best,

Bret