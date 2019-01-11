Acosta accosts himself

I’m afraid that by now everyone may have seen the visit CNN’s Jim Acosta paid to the border wall in McAllen, Texas (tweet and video below). Acosta purported to fact-check President Trump’s assertion that we face a national security crisis along our southern border calling for additional construction of the wall. “Here are some of the steel slats that the president’s been talking about,” Acosta told his 1.16 million Twitter followers. “But, as we’re walking along here, we’re not seeing any kind of imminent danger.” Hilarity, as they say, ensued. In case you missed it…
Of course you don’t Jim. That’s because walls work. Thanks for your help proving @realDonaldTrump’s point and simultaneously creating one of the best self-own videos ever!!! https://t.co/QVXsJTwFh8
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 10, 2019