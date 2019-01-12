Acosta strikes again

Brit Hume alerts us to my new friend Techno Fog’s takedown of Jim Acosta’s latest report from the southern border with the comment: “OMG, Acosta has done it again.” You therefore know it has to be good. In a series of linked tweets accessible here and beginning with the one below, Mr. Fog penetrates the CNN/Acosta fog. I guess it’s a good thing that CNN and Acosta are incapable of embarrassment.

I try not to get autobiographical, but I lived 5 minutes from that RV park (Chimney Park).

I'm an expert on the area. Let me tell you why there's no fence. https://t.co/Q8jFrypINW

— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 11, 2019