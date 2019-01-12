Posted on January 12, 2019 by Scott Johnson in Immigration, Media

Acosta strikes again

Brit Hume alerts us to my new friend Techno Fog’s takedown of Jim Acosta’s latest report from the southern border with the comment: “OMG, Acosta has done it again.” You therefore know it has to be good. In a series of linked tweets accessible here and beginning with the one below, Mr. Fog penetrates the CNN/Acosta fog. I guess it’s a good thing that CNN and Acosta are incapable of embarrassment.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line