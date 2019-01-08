Anti-Communism Is a Hate Crime?

From Seattle comes one of the most extraordinary news stories I can recall, courtesy of the left-wing Seattle Post-Intelligencer: “White nationalist fliers found in West Seattle, Tacoma, other Puget Sound cities.” The subhead: “The fliers referenced a hate group and featured a Cold War-era slogan.”

What did those “white nationalist” flyers say? Here they are:

The powers that be in Seattle seem to have the impression that it is illegal to say “Better dead than red;” or, at least for the wrong people to say it:

Residents in West Seattle, Tacoma and beyond discovered fliers citing a white nationalist hate group in their neighborhoods Sunday, prompting police to investigate who is responsible for the littering.

They included a URL citing the website for Patriot Front, a white nationalist organization labeled a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

I have no idea whether the Patriot Front is a “white nationalist organization” or not, but being condemned by the SPLC, itself a far-left hate group that is notorious for libeling those with whom it disagrees–or being condemned by anyone else–obviously has no legal significance.

Tacoma police confirmed the same fliers turned up — about 30 to 50 of them — in the 5800 block of McGhee Street Sunday morning. Two neighbors collected them and reported the incident to the Tacoma Police Department, Sgt. Loretta Cool confirmed Monday. The Anti-Defamation League Pacific Northwest tweeted Monday that the fliers were also left in Redmond, Edmonds and Bellevue. Seattle police have not linked the fliers to any specific people, but ask anyone with information to call the bias crimes unit at 206-684-5550.

The bias crimes unit? What on God’s green Earth is the crime? Do the Seattle Police Department and, apparently, the Post-Intelligencer think that it is illegal for a group to pass out literature if it has been criticized by the Southern Poverty Law Center? Or do they think there is something about “better dead than red” that could somehow be a “bias crime”?

The ignorance on display here is mind-numbing. Jerome Woehrle has the patience to instruct these bozos on the law at Liberty Unyielding, but really it shouldn’t be necessary. The fact that there are people this ignorant in positions of authority, and in the press, is enough to make you cry.