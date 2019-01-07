Anti-Semitism Breaking Out Among Congressional Democrats

Newly-elected Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib–the one who says House Democrats are going to “impeach the motherfucker,” President Trump–is in the news again. Emily Zanotti has the story:

Freshman Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) is creating fresh controversy in her second week in the House of Representatives, but this time it’s over a shocking, anti-Semitic slur leveled at her Congressional colleagues for their support of a bill which would allow local, state, and federal agencies to avoid doing business with entities that support the anti-Israel Boycott-Divestment-Sanction (or BDS) movement.

They forgot what country they represent. This is the U.S. where boycotting is a right & part of our historical fight for freedom & equality. Maybe a refresher on our U.S. Constitution is in order, then get back to opening up our government instead of taking our rights away. https://t.co/KkmqjR58ZM — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 7, 2019



This is the old “dual loyalty” canard. (Meanwhile, the not-overly-self-aware Ms. Tlaib says she is “going to be a voice for [West Bank Palestinians].”) The background is that Republicans have introduced anti-BDS (boycott, divest, sanction) legislation in defense of Israel. Democrats are trying to block a vote on the bill:

Other Democratic senators, including Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), tried to keep the anti-BDS bill off the floor by suggesting that Democrats should not consider a single bill on any issue besides the federal budget until the ongoing government shutdown is resolved.

***

Perhaps more shocking than Tlaib’s isolated comments is that Senate Democrats seem preoccupied with actually debating the pros and cons of the BDS movement, as if it merited real consideration, as part of their official committee analysis of a package of Middle Eastern policy bills headed to the Senate floor.

Marco Rubio explained on Twitter what the Democrats are really up to:

This “dual loyalty” canard is a typical anti-Semitic line#BDS isn’t about freedom & equality, it’s about destroying #Israel And if boycotting #Israel is constitutionally protected, then boycotting companies that boycott #Israel is also constitutionally protected https://t.co/6yBM0bQB5L — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 7, 2019

The shutdown is not the reason Senate Democrats don’t want to move to Middle East Security Bill. A huge argument broke out at Senate Dem meeting last week over BDS. A significant # of Senate Democrats now support #BDS & Dem leaders want to avoid a floor vote that reveals that. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 7, 2019



The Democratic Party’s lurch toward the Left includes a lurch toward anti-Semitism, now a staple of the American Left as it is in Europe.