Communications Director Sought

My organization, Center of the American Experiment, is hiring a new full-time communications director. If you live in Minnesota or are willing to do so, it will be a fun position. Among many other things, you get to write scripts for radio ads and design billboards. We are hiring through Talent Market, an awesome free-market service. The job’s advantages are 1) you can be part of a rapidly growing, impactful, thriving conservative organization, and 2) you get to work for me. If that sounds good to you, keep reading.

This is the job posting:

Center of the American Experiment is Minnesota’s think tank. Its mission is to change Minnesota’s civic culture by promoting free-market, limited government policies. In addition to writing and commissioning papers, holding public meetings, and informing legislators, the Center engages in an aggressive outreach program including op-eds, radio ads, videos, billboards, emails, an active web site (www.americanexperiment.org), a quarterly magazine, Thinking Minnesota, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more. Through these means, the Center brings conservative messages to millions of Minnesotans.

The Center is looking for a Communications Director to advance the organization’s mission by engaging and expanding its audience through proactive, effective, and systematic external communications.

The Communications Director will report to the Center’s President, John Hinderaker.

American Experiment is growing, and the Communications Director position offers tremendous opportunity for professional development.

Responsibilities

The Communications Director’s responsibilities will include:

* Participate in planning the promotion of the Center’s projects via radio, television, internet videos, billboards, social media, etc.; participate in budgeting the Center’s media spending; place media buys; and assess the effectiveness of various media.

* Oversee the Center’s social media outreach on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, including posting content, boosting posts and inviting new followers.

* Oversee marketing of Center issue papers, forums and key initiatives, including media advisories, daybook notices, news conferences, news releases and advertising efforts.

* Track the Center’s media and marketing campaigns as well as references to the Center in the press; record total impressions and update the results monthly. Media and marketing venues include radio, TV, newspapers, magazines, billboards, print ads, radio spots, TV spots, online videos, digital ads, stadiums, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

* Monitor the Center’s website and contribute posts on Minnesota issues several times per week.

* Maintain up-to-date statewide media distribution lists for radio, TV, daily and weekly newspapers.

* Develop relationships with members of the local, statewide and national media with the goal of establishing the Center as a go-to resource for journalists on key issues. Manage media requests for interviews and inquiries on the Center’s policy positions.

* Write op-eds for distribution to Minnesota daily and weekly newspapers. Coordinate submission of op-eds written by Center staff to newspapers statewide.

* Participate as needed in copy writing, recording and placing radio spots on stations statewide. Collaborate on messaging for the Center’s videos, billboards, online display ads and other creative projects.

* Internal communications as appropriate.

Qualifications

The ideal candidate will possess the following attributes:

* A minimum of 5 years of professional experience

* Significant experience in communications, marketing, public relations, or related field

* Commitment to free-market, limited government principles

* Top-notch writing and oral communication skills

* Excellent interpersonal and relationship development skills

* Proficiency in social media communications and platforms

* Experience in a public policy related role preferred

* Experience interacting with the media preferred

To Apply

Qualified candidates should submit the following application materials in one PDF document:

* Resume

* Cover letter detailing your interest in this position/the mission of the organization and salary requirements

* A relevant writing sample

Applications should be submitted to Talent Market via this link:

talentmarket.org/apply-for-your-dream-job/

Questions can be directed to Claire Kittle Dixon, Executive Director of Talent Market, who is assisting with the search: [email protected]

While we thank all applicants in advance for their interest in this position, we are only able to contact those to whom we can offer an interview. Only direct applications will be considered. No phone calls, please.