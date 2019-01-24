Posted on January 24, 2019 by John Hinderaker in Shutdown showdown

Dems Block Move to Pay Federal Workers

Earlier today, House Republicans offered a bill to pay federal workers during the (very) partial “shutdown” that is now going on. Democrats voted it down. So much for their crocodile tears over the plight of the small minority of government workers who have been furloughed. Guy Benson comments:

Personally, I’m not sure it’s all that much pain, but, whatever. My wife spent the day at a church meeting where a minister offered a lengthy prayer one of whose petitions was on behalf of “TSA workers.” TSA employees, the new heroes of the Left!

