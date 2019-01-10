Desperately Spinning Speeches

It was obvious to anyone who watched that President Trump “won” the dueling border/shutdown speeches Tuesday evening. Trump’s speech focused powerfully on an issue that people care about, border security, while Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi bobbed and weaved on politics, while looking ridiculous in the process.

That isn’t how the liberal press reported it, of course. Multiple news agencies “fact checked” the president’s speech, which, as usual, mostly meant presenting the Democrats’ talking points as counterpoints. In that regard, Mollie Hemingway has a good roundup. The funniest error came from CBS News, which was “fact checking” the president in real time and inadvertently confirmed one of his statements in a post that was later deleted:

Fact check: 1 in 3 women sexually assaulted while traveling to cross the border CLAIM: The president claimed one in three women have been sexually assaulted traveling to the border. FACT: Between 60 percent and 80 percent of female migrants traveling through Mexico are raped along the way, Amnesty International estimates.

Nice going, CBS! The general tenor of media coverage of the speeches is apparent from the headlines on Google News:

But the New Yorker takes the prize for the most one-sided, vicious commentary on the president’s border security speech. This is how that magazine’s coverage lined up:







When it comes to hatefulness, I think the New Yorker takes the cake.