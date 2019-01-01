Holiday reading

As we kick off the new year with our felicitations to readers, I want to recommend some reading, mostly from recent Picks. In case you missed one or the other the first time around, consider this:

• Lee Smith, “How should we read the American press? In Arabic” (Tablet).

• David Albright, Olli Heinonen, Frank Pabian & Andrew Stricker, “Anatomy of Iran’s Deception and How Iran Benefited” (Foundation for Defense of Democracies).

• David Reaboi, “Khashoggi: Qatari Asset in Life; Qatari Asset in Death” (Security Studies).

• Thomas Joscelyn & Bill Roggio, “Analysis: The costs of withdrawal from Afghanistan” (Foundation for Defense of Democracy’s Long War Journal).

• Cathy Young, “A cool kid Communist comeback” (Tablet).

• Stephen Gutowski, “My time shooting with the Liberal Gun Club” (Washington Free Beacon).

• Liel Leibovitz, “Harry Potter and the half-wit dunces” (Tablet).

• Roger Kimball, “For your eyes only: A short history of Democrat-spy collusion” (Spectator USA).