Mueller’s cone of silence (3)

Eric Dubelier represents Concord Management and Consulting in the election interference case brought by the Special Counsel against 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities. The case is pending before Trump appointee Judge Dabney Friedrich. I wrote about the motion Dubelier brought protesting Mueller’s designation of 3.2 million documents related to the case as “sensitive” in my earlier posts in this series here (part 1) and here (part 2). In part 2 I observed: “Eric Dubelier is having way too much fun for a lawyer representing a defendant in a criminal case. His courtroom appearances are full of hijinks and good humor.”

Judge Friedrich is not amused. Ordering Dubelier to “knock it off” (more here), Judge Friedrich is putting an end to Dubelier’s good times.

If I can find a transcript of the hearing I will have more to say. In the meantime, I observe that the linked accounts note Dubelier’s pointed use of movie quotes and other references drawn from pop culture in his briefs. In Dubelier’s spirit, I add only that this particular hearing puts me in mind of the scene in Dr. Strangelove when President Merkin Muffley admonishes the Russian ambassador and General Turgidson — “Gentlemen, you can’t fight in here. This is the war room!” — with Judge Friedrich reprising the part of President Muffley.