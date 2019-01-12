Ocasio-Cortez whines about criticism by Daily Caller

I have some respect for any 29 year-old who gets herself elected to Congress and builds a national political following, especially when the 29 year-old comes from a modest background. Sure, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is misguided and ill-informed. But with experience, she may be able at least to cure the second of these defects.

Ocasio-Cortez’s reaction to criticism by the Daily Caller suggests a third defect, though. She complained that the website has “been posting hysteric, misrepresentative articles about me nonstop – many within 24h.” She then asked: “At what point is [the website’s] nonstop, targeted behavior considered harassment?”

These comments indicate weakness. The Daily Caller has gotten to her.

But it is in no position to influence Ocasio-Cortez’s standing among her followers and potential followers. She should be able to shrug off its “nonstop” criticism. Maybe she could also step up her game, which would make her a less inviting target for critics.

Politics isn’t for the faint of heart. One can prosper in it despite being misguided and ill-informed. It’s difficult to prosper over time if one is weak.