Our economic surge continues

I keep hearing that we’re on the verge of a serious economic downturn. This talk isn’t necessarily just gloom-and-doom talk (or wishful thinking) by those who hate President Trump and his economic policies. It’s been ten years since our last recession. That’s the longest recession-free period I can recall.

But yesterday’s economic news suggests that our strong economic run will continue for a while. Hiring surged, with 310,000 new jobs filled in December. 32,000 of these jobs were in manufacturing, capping off the best year for manufacturing job gains since 1997.

As the Washington Post acknowledges, businesses typically don’t add workers if they expect a significant economic slowdown. And Fed chairman Jerome Powell shares the business community’s optimism. He said the economy has “good momentum.”

It’s true that China is experiencing economic difficulty. But according to Kevin Hassett, Trump’s chief economic adviser, less than 2 percent of U.S. corporate profits come from China.

In addition to strong job creation, our economy is generating significant wage growth. In 2018, wages rose by 3.2 percent, the highest rate in nearly a decade.

Most economists still seem to think that economic growth will be somewhat slower in 2019 than in 2018. But given the strong 2018 performance, this isn’t cause for alarm. Indeed, it has long been expected.

The administration reportedly is about to predict 3 percent growth in 2019. That would be fine.

In response to the good economic news, the stock market shot up almost 750 points yesterday. Perhaps over the next few months it will recapture a decent portion of its recent losses, and become less volatile.

There’s no apparent reason why it shouldn’t, but with the stock market one never knows.