Racist black nationalism and the Covington controversy

At NRO, Molly Powell calls attention to a largely overlooked aspect of the Covington confrontation — the outright racism, homophobia, and religious bigotry of the black nationalist group that confronted the Covington teenagers. She writes:

If you watch the nearly two-hour YouTube video, filmed by a man who seems to be a member of the Black Israelites, you will see the black men, all adult, hurling insult after insult at the students, for well over an hour. It seems accidental that the students and the black nationalists are at the same spot on the mall — the former waiting for their buses back to Kentucky and the latter staging a small demonstration. The students are called “hyenas,” “dogs,” “white crackers,” and “faggot.” They are ridiculed for being lice-ridden and told to “go back to Europe where you come from.” One man says he can tell by looking in the students’ eyes that they will be “school shooters.” They are the “product of sodomy.” We hear that black Jesus is coming back to kick the “white crackers’ ass.” This black Christ is not like the image of Jesus the boys supposedly hold — that Jesus is a “faggot child molester.” “Your president is a homosexual!” one man yells.

Why has the conduct of the black nationalists escaped notice while that of the Covington students has been unfairly denounced? I think it’s due, in large part, to the identity politics hierarchy. Black women (though under challenge) remain at the top. Black men aren’t far behind. White Catholic boys are firmly entrenched at the bottom.

In cases like the Covington confrontation, the narrative flows from this hierarchy.