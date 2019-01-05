A favorite ploy of the liberal press, when a Democrat does something incontestably stupid or immoral, is to try to make the story about the Republicans’ reaction when they, reasonably enough, criticize the Democrat. A classic formula in this genre is “Republicans pounce.”

As Scott noted yesterday, newly-elected Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib shamed herself and her party by telling an audience of Democratic faithful, “[W]e’re gonna go in and impeach the motherfucker”–i.e., President Trump. One struggles to imagine how the press would have responded in the 1990s if a Republican Congressman had fired up a Republican crowd by saying of Bill Clinton, “We’re going to impeach the motherfucker.” Actually, I can’t imagine. I think the world would have come to an end.

Anxious to avert harm to its party, the New York Times swung into action with a story about pouncing Republicans:

Actually, it doesn’t take much “painting.” Is there any question about the fact that the Democrats are “intent on destroying the Trump presidency”? They express that intention proudly on a daily basis.

In characterizing the Republicans’ “pouncing,” the Times descends disgracefully into race-baiting:

Republicans, eager to portray Democrats as out to destroy Mr. Trump’s presidency, piled on criticism of Ms. Tlaib — some of it racially tinged.

But the Times cites not a single instance of “racially tinged” criticism of Ms. Tlaib. “Racially tinged” is a phrase leftists use when they want to smear someone who hasn’t said anything about race at all.

Beyond that, the Times article reports on the Democrats’ efforts to sell the idea that they are judiciously awaiting the arrival of more evidence–a third year’s worth of “evidence”–before making a thoughtful and objective decision about whether to impeach President Trump. Right. It also takes seriously the claim that Trump has committed an impeachable offense. What might that be? Reducing minority unemployment to an all-time low? Facilitating the creation of millions of jobs? Advancing American interests in foreign policy? Trying, against the Democrats’ dogged opposition, to defend our nation’s borders?

These are the real reasons the Democrats are so anxious to get rid of President Trump, but it is hard to describe them as high crimes and misdemeanors. So the Times falls back on an easily-discredited chestnut:

Representatives Brad Sherman of California and Al Green of Texas formally introduced an article of impeachment on Thursday, charging that Mr. Trump had obstructed justice in firing James B. Comey, the F.B.I. director. Others are expected to follow. “I continue to believe that obstruction of justice is the clearest, simplest and most provable high crime and misdemeanor committed by Donald J. Trump,” Mr. Sherman said in a statement.

The Director of the FBI serves at the pleasure of the President. Firing an incompetent, dishonest and treacherous FBI Director, who is colluding with enemies to destroy the administration he ostensibly serves, is a presidential duty, not an impeachable offense. If the Democrats want to try to sell their theory to the voters, go right ahead.