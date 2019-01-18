Talkin’ ’bout the ominous Omar

Rep. Ilhan Omar is in the news this week and our friend Seth Liebsohn has followed our coverage of her over the past two-and-a-half years. Seth invited me on his show to discuss Omar this afternoon. The audio clip is below, courtesy of Seth. I thought some readers might find it of interest.

I made a few inadvertent misstatements in the course of my remarks, although I correctly cited my 2016 City Journal column “The curious case of Ilhan Omar” and my 2018 Weekly Standard article “The anti-Israel seat,” in which I laid out the relevant facts. I also went over the ground I covered in the 2018 City Journal column “A question for Democrats.”

In the course of our conversation Seth cited his interview of Victor Davis Hanson earlier this week on his NR column “The new, new anti-Semitism.” The interview is posted here. Omar is part of that sorry story.