The Power Line Show, Ep. 104: The World According to Chris DeMuth, Pt. 1

This is a very special episode of the podcast—the first of a two-parter—which features me in an “origin story” conversation with Christopher DeMuth, who is nowadays a distinguished fellow at the Hudson Institute, where he writes actively about government regulation and the administrative state. Prior to coming to Hudson, Chris was the long time president of the American Enterprise Institute, and served in senior positions in the Nixon and Reagan Administrations. (Of special interest will be his account of the creation of the EPA in the Nixon White House.) I walk Chris through his intellectual and political odyssey beginning with his education at Harvard in the 1960s, and taking him up to the beginning of the Reagan presidency, where we’ll resume the conversation with Part 2 next week.

