The Power Line Show, Ep. 106: Equality and Its Discontents

This episode offers another of my lectures for the William F. Buckley Program at Yale, this time on the subject of equality. Borrowing from the taxonomy of the legendary political scientist Aaron Wildavsky, I explain why 600 percent of the American people are victims of oppression! I also review some of the disagreements among prominent conservative thinkers about the principle of equality, since it is so badly abused by modern liberalism. This is the first of three lectures I will be delivering on the subject of equality. Stay tuned for announcements of the sequels! (Though I’m likely to share a preview of some of the material for my next lecture in the next day or two.)

