The Ultimate Bernie Bro Appears to be a “Comrade”

It appears that the ultimate “Bernie Bro” (whatever exactly that is supposed to be) is . . . Bernie Sanders himself.

A short grainy video has emerged in the last couple days, apparently put out by the Beto O’Rourke camp, that shows a shirtless Bernie (insert shudder here) in Moscow on his honeymoon in 1988, singing “That Land Is Your Land” with a bunch of Soviets who appear (for that time) suspiciously fluent in English. (And if that land was his land, why didn’t he stay there? An FAQ to be sure. . .)

I can’t entirely vouch for the authenticity of any of this, but if it is a fake, it certainly nails the style of Bernie pretty well. (Yes, it appears possible that Bernie might be pants-less as well a shirtless. Best to insert a pre-emptive shudder here just in case.)