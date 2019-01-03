Trump Trolls the Democrats

Early in his term, I was concerned about whether President Trump could stand up under the pressure. No one in our history, with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln, had been subjected to such vicious abuse. I wondered whether any human being could tolerate it for four years.

I don’t worry about that any longer. The irrepressible Donald Trump keeps on giving the Democrats at least as good as he gets, and seems to enjoy doing it. Today Trump took to social media to troll his political opponents. First it was 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren–Pocahontas–on Twitter:



Trump was just getting warmed up. Next came this brief but effective video on the Southern border and the wall. The timing is apt, given that earlier today Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi walked out on a border security briefing by Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen:



Finally, this. As far as I can see Trump didn’t tweet it, but posted it on Instagram. Note the Game of Thrones references:

Like many, I thought Donald Trump was a joke when he announced his presidential campaign. Through most of the primaries, I was surprised that his campaign didn’t collapse. I voted for him enthusiastically, given the alternative, but had only moderate hopes for his administration. As it has turned out, Trump is fighting for the good, in a way we have rarely seen modern Republicans fight, 90% of the time, while the Democrats are fighting for evil in about the same proportion. So call me a convert.

And oh, by the way–freshman Senator Mitt Romney, to whose losing campaign I donated, should sit down and shut up.