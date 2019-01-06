Universities: “Diverse” in Everything But Thought

I have an unofficial “No TED-Talks” policy for Power Line, because of the overproduced style of the things, and the vacuousness of 90 percent of the content. This “thought leader” spoof gets the problem just right. Also this one. And this one, too. And . . . yeah, they’re almost endless.

But I do make occasional exceptions. Such an anything by the late Hans Rosling. Especially his talk on “the magic washing machine,” which is guaranteed to infuriate ideological feminists everywhere.

Another exception is a recent talk by political science professor Joshua Dunn of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, who recently delivered a TED Talk on “What Universities Missed in Their Fight for Diversity.” Josh is the co-author, with Jon Shields of Claremont-McKenna College, of the highly recommended book Passing on the Right: Conservative Professors in the Progressive University.

If you follow higher education matters, it’s worth the 12 minutes to take this in.