January 28, 2019

Why is this woman laughing?

Senator Kamala Harris embodies the current state of the Democratic Party. She’s got the shibboleths and the bromides grievances and the identity markers down to a T. She has now taken the plunge into the contest for the Democrats’ 2020 presidential nomination. She announced her candidacy yesterday and followed up with a speech before a large crowd in Oakland, California (video below, transcript here).

Oakland! What were once vices are now habits.

President Trump has induced a fever on the left, pushing the Democrats ever further toward the socialist dystopia. There is no serious Democratic politician who can stand against any leftist idiocy in principle.

I find Harris tough to take. She is a hater and a liar and a thug in the guise of a healer and savior. To borrow the line from Mark Twain, she has the confidence of a Christian with four aces. I ask why she is laughing in homage to the question that Esquire posed annually about Richard Nixon, but I know why she is laughing. We are going to have to learn to deal with her.

