A Good Night to Watch PBS

I wrote here about a doctor who preyed on Indian boys and young men on reservations for decades before finally being brought to justice. One of my closest childhood friends battled the bureaucracy to blow the whistle on the predator, with the result that he–my friend, not the predator–was effectively forced out of the Indian Health Service. That appalling story was reported by the Wall Street Journal and PBS Frontline. The Frontline documentary airs tonight at 9 Central, 10 Eastern. I don’t see much television, but I’m going to watch “Predator on the Reservation” and will be tweeting about it, in collaboration with PBS, using my @jhinderaker Twitter account. I’d encourage you to tune in and follow the hashtag #frontlinePBS, if so inclined.

And that’s not all! I learned today that Henry L. Gates, Jr.–yes, that Henry L. Gates, Jr.–has a PBS show called “Finding Your Roots,” in which celebrities talk about their ancestry. I learned this from an Instagram post by Marco Rubio, who will be a guest on the show tonight. Here are the results of Marco’s DNA test:

Which means that Rubio is something like 12 times as much a Native American as Elizabeth Warren. (I am giving Warren the benefit of the doubt on the statistical range in her test.) Interestingly, Rubio also has around four times as much black ancestry as Warren does Native American. Who says the GOP lacks diversity? Rubio could be our second black president!