I deduced the Booker Doctrine from Senator Cory Booker’s disgusting interrogation of D.C. Circuit nominee Neomi Rao on Tuesday in her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee (video below, transcript here). Under the Booker Doctrine, orthodox Christians and Jews are disqualified from public life because of their adherence to traditional views of sexual morality.

If Booker were consistent, the Booker Doctrine doctrine would apply to Muslims as well as Christians and Jews. I am quite sure, however, that Booker has a secret proviso that exempts Muslims from the strictures of his doctrine.

Watching the video of Booker’s interrogation of Rao, I assumed that Rao was a Christian. I am Jewish, but I put myself in Rao’s place and wished she felt free to acquaint him with the constitutional provision prohibiting a religious test for public office. Unlike Booker, I would have liked to add, the Founders of the United States were wise and serious men. As a judge, I would proudly follow their constitutional handiwork.

Today’s New York Post devotes an aptly titled editorial to Booker’s row with Rao: “Cory Booker makes himself look the fool, again.” The editorial quotes Rao explaining that it doesn’t matter what she believes: “Whatever my personal views are on the subject, I would faithfully follow the precedent of the Supreme Court.”

The editorial adds this personal information: “In fact, Rao is about as far as you get from the Religious Right: She was raised in an immigrant family of Zoroastrian tradition, and converted to Judaism when she got married.”

You can’t be too careful. Zoroastrians fail the gospel according to Cory too.

The Post editorial concludes: “All Spartacus did was expose his own bigoted ignorance.” Booker is indeed a bigot, but his bigotry is calculated for political gain. It has nothing to do with ignorance.