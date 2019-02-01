Breaking: Northam Heading South? (Updated)

Scott wrote this morning about Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s extraordinarily shocking open embrace of infanticide, and this afternoon the story is breaking about this image from Northam’s medical school yearbook page (see the upper right):

It is not clear yet whether Northam is the person in blackface, or the person in the Klan hood (nice choice). The Virginia Senate Democratic leader Richard L. Saslaw told the Washington Post: “While it’s in very poor taste, I would think no one in the General Assembly who would like their college conduct examined. I would hate to have to go back and examine my two years in the Army. Trust me. I was 18 years old [Note: Northam was well into his 20s at the time this photo was taken] and I was a handful, OK? His life since then has been anything but. It’s been a life of helping people, and many times for free.”

Okay, fine. Did the good senator say anything like that about Brett Kavanaugh, whose high school yearbook Democrats scrutinized more closely than the Zapruder film? Just imagine what you’d hear if such a photo were found in any Republican office holder’s yearbook these days. The Post would run stories on the front page for a month, like it did with Sen. George Allen’s infamous “macaca” comment in 2010.

I suspect Northam will get a complete pass, because he’s a Democrat—unless polls show his abortion comment is playing so badly with Virginia voters that Democrats decide he’s a liability and decide this is a good excuse to dump him. I wonder if there is any way to buy a futures option on Democratic Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax?

As Drudge says, developing. . .

UPDATE: Northam has apologized, but has not said which person he is in the photo.

Also, going around Twitter right now (so I can’t vouch for authenticity) are two different slate mailers Northam’s campaign sent out, apparently to areas with different, um, ethnic compositions:

I’ve always said that the only thing worse than a liberal is a southern liberal (think Jimmy Carter or Tom Wicker).

Finally, someone has pointed out that we’re missing the truly incriminating evidence on the yearbook page:

Chaser:

Unfortunately I’ve run out of popcorn.