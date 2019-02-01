Ralph Northam’s troubles are not over. A liberal on Twitter found one of Governor Northam’s college yearbooks. Apparently one of his nicknames was “Coonman.” Which perhaps fits with the photo that is part of his medical school yearbook:



I have no idea what “Coonman” means; maybe there is an innocent explanation. But of course, we all know what would happen if these were a Republican’s college and medical school yearbooks.

I would be fine with banning all yearbook entries from public discussion (although, to be fair, a guy really should have his act together by the time he is a medical student). As is so often the case, we conservatives mostly want to know what the rules are. Assuming that there are, these days, any rules at all.