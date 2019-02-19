Coup’s next (2)

Victor Davis Hanson pieces together much of what we have learned so far in the efforts to prevent and then undo the election of Donald Trump — the affair that I refer to in whole as the Mueller Switch Project — in “Autopsy of a dead coup.” It’s an excellent and needed column by a great historian. With a timely endorsement by Rush Limbaugh, Dr. Hanson’s book The Case For Trump — has become an Amazon best-seller even before its publication on March 5.

In his “coup” column I especially appreciate Dr. Hanson’s verdict on the underlying scandal. He makes the point I have been trying to make for some time: “There are many elements to what in time likely will become recognized as the greatest scandal in American political history, marking the first occasion in which U.S. government bureaucrats sought to overturn an election and to remove a sitting U.S. president.”

Dr. Hanson also asserts that “the second special prosecutor phase of the coup to abort the Trump presidency failed” (emphasis in original). I hesitate to disagree with Professor Hanson, but I think the coup lives and the special prosecutor phase continues.

President Trump quotes from the column on the salient point in the tweet below. Insofar as I can tell he hasn’t taken in the column with his own eyes; he cites FOX News. President Trump would be well advised to tweet out the column itself to his 58 million followers on Twitter. Pass it on!

“….(The Witch Hunt) in time likely will become recognized as the greatest scandal in American political history, marking the first occasion in which the U.S. government bureaucrats sought to overturn an election (presidential)!” Victor Davis Hanson And got caught! @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2019

Via Hugh Hewitt.