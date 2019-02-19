Dissecting the Green New Deal

This evening on Fox Business I talked about the Democrats’ Green Red New Deal, and how it replicates the disaster that is socialist Venezuela–a point that was made eloquently by Daniel Di Martino, and Venezuelan teenager who is now a college student in the U.S., in USA Today. His theme is: socialism ruined my country. Don’t let it ruin yours.

The Clear Energy Alliance is preparing a series of videos that will take a deep dive into the Green Red New Deal, its rationale, its methods, and its likely costs and consequences. The first video out of six was released today. Here it is; you can see later videos as they are published on the CEA web site or on YouTube:

On Fox Business tonight, Liz MacDonald asked me how anyone can be a socialist. Upon reflection, this is how I would answer: there are two kinds of socialists. Rank and file believers are mostly afflicted with historical ignorance. Socialism sounds good to them, of only as an easier, non-competitive path to a comfortable life. They don’t realize that the “easy” socialist life will culminate in starvation and rampant disease.

Those who strive to establish and maintain socialist states, on the other hand, are motivated by something quite different: greed and a lust for power. No one on Earth is as rich or as powerful as a member of the inner circle of a socialist kleptocracy. The masses grow ever poorer while leading socialists stuff ill-gotten wealth into Swiss bank accounts. But for some, like Stalin, power is even more alluring than money: more than any other form of government, socialist states allow free rein to sadistic impulses on the part of their rulers.

The Green New Deal is a fantasy. The great lesson of the 20th century is that when governments try to legislate fantasy, the inevitable result is tyranny. For socialists, this isn’t a bug. It’s the whole point.