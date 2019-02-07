Facebook PC Censorship Rolls On

See if you can spot what is wrong with this Facebook ad:

If you zeroed in on the word “colonial,” you win the prize. Apparently “fusion” cuisine is by implication verboten (oh wait—that’s a foreign word!) if it includes any possible favorable reference to the era of European colonies. Because here’s how Facebook dealt with this ad:

To be more specific:

The irony here is obvious: we’re imposing American PC standards on Vietnamese chefs. Sounds like imperialism to me.

(Hat tip: Power Line reader SM. Thanks!)